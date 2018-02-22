Photo: John Phillips/Getty Images

The rom-com isn’t dead, it just went on the run — that’s the premise of a new TV show developed by Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge and she is taking it very literally. Waller-Bridge and her producing partner Vicky Jones are making a new series called Run for eOne that’s described as “part romantic comedy, part thriller” about “ex-lovers who made a pact 15 years ago that if they ever needed to escape life, they could send each other a simple text message — ‘RUN’ — and impulsively disappear together.” Jones, who works on Killing Eve with Waller-Bridge, will write Run, and Waller-Bridge will have a recurring role in the series. Hopefully she provides the perspective of one of the main characters’ jilted lovers who sees them run and is like, “Hey, no, you can’t just do that.”