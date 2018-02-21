Pied Piper Is Expanding In The Silicon Valley Season 5 Trailer

Pied Piper may have lost Erlich Bachman when T.J. Miller announced his departure from Silicon Valley, but they’re about to recruit a lot of new employees — and dogs! — and the team isn’t very excited about either of those things. The managerial struggles of start-up chief Richard Hendricks (Thomas Middleditch) continue in the first trailer for season five of the hit HBO show, which follows a group of coders who have hardly advanced at all emotionally since the series started years ago. In that regard at least, it’s nice to know that the show Silicon Valley still accurately reflects the culture of real Silicon Valley. Authenticity is important.