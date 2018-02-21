Latest News from Vulture

29 mins ago

Theater Review: Edward Albee’s At Home at the Zoo, Again

Is a serviceable revival of a familiar play worth staging?

9:48 p.m.

Meryl Streep Calls Harvey Weinstein ‘Pathetic’ For Invoking Her In His Defense

“The criminal actions he is accused of conducting on the bodies of these women are his responsibility.”

9:41 p.m.

Kiersey Clemons Joins Gael García Bernal in New Zorro Movie

Gravity co-writer Jonás Cuarón is directing and writing the reimagining of the classic franchise.

8:04 p.m.

Lupita Nyong’o To Star in Movie Adaptation of Trevor Noah’s Memoir Born a Crime

The Black Panther actress will play a character inspired by Noah’s mother in Born a Crime.

7:23 p.m.

Superstore Gets A Super Renewal For Season Four

It’s a blue-light special for 22 more episodes.

6:53 p.m.

Pied Piper Is Expanding In The Silicon Valley Season 5 Trailer

Richard, as always, is totally overwhelmed.

6:39 p.m.

David Cross Says He Stands Behind Arrested Development Co-Star Jeffrey Tambor

The comedian stands behind his Arrested Development co-star.

5:53 p.m.

Maybe Fergie’s National Anthem Performance Was Actually Good

Just think about it.

5:25 p.m.

Crazy Ex’s Santino Fontana Is Putting on His Sunday Clothes for Hello, Dolly!

Fontana will start March 13 while Gavin Creel recovers from back surgery.

5:13 p.m.

Celebrity Big Brother Is a Very Political Show, But Not Because of Omarosa

Like it or not, shows like Celebrity Big Brother reflect the state of politics in 2018.

5:07 p.m.

Did You Know Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir Had a Reality Show?

Relive all of the sexual tension between these Olympic stars.

4:32 p.m.

Filmmakers Behind Aleppo, Icarus Allege Russian Meddling

The Last Men in Aleppo documentarian says he’s being discredited by Russian news organizations.

4:00 p.m.

Queer Eye on Queer Eye: The Case For and Against Antoni Porowski

Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang weigh in on the single issue threatening to destroy the queer community.

3:21 p.m.

Car Seat Headrest Rerecorded His Best Album, and Now It’s Even Better

Twin Fantasy has been rerecorded, and it changes the vibe of the album entirely.

2:54 p.m.

Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness on Gay of Thrones, Hair Care, and Self-Love

“I’m topless in the ugliest shorts, covered in psoriasis, curling my crazy long hair.”

2:34 p.m.

The Duplass Brothers Sign Another Four-Film Deal With Netflix

The new commitment comes three years after Mark and Jay Duplass signed their first four-movie contract with the streamer.

2:30 p.m.

Netflix’s Lost in Space Trailer: Will Robinson Is About to Find a Lot of Danger

Brace for impact!

1:17 p.m.

Queer Eye Season-Finale Recap: Five-Alarm Firemen

What a great way to end a surprisingly emotional and wonderful season.

12:55 p.m.

Terry Crews on Paying Agency WME: ‘I Still Have to Send a Check to My Molester’

“This is Hollywood, it is insane.”

12:50 p.m.

Lindsey Vonn Bids a Teary Farewell to Her Olympic Career in Emotional Interview

“My body just can’t take another four years.”