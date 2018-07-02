Quincy Jones speaks the truth. In an interview with Vulture, in which the musician covers many, many topics, Jones happily dished that Marlon Brando would “fuck anything. Anything! He’d fuck a mailbox. James Baldwin. Richard Pryor. Marvin Gaye.” According to Jennifer Lee Pryor, the comedian’s widow, Jones’s story is totally accurate. Lee told TMZ that the comedian was open about his bisexuality with his friends, that he’d be cracking up if he heard Jones talking about him and Brando, and that he discusses his relationships in his diaries, which she intends to publish later this year. “It was the ’70s! Drugs were still good, especially quaaludes,” she said. “If you did enough cocaine, you’d f*** a radiator and send it flowers in the morning.” Between the mailboxes and the radiators, it’s a wonder anyone — or really, anything — made it through the decade intact.