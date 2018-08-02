Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Quentin Tarantino has responded to the controversy over his resurfaced comments from a 2003 Howard Stern interview. In the interview he said Samantha Geimer, the 13-year-old girl Roman Polanski raped in 1977, was asking for it. In a statement to Indiewire, he says, “Fifteen years later, I realize how wrong I was. Ms. Geimer WAS raped by Roman Polanski.” He claims he had attempted to “play devil’s advocate in the debate for the sake of being provocative.” He now says he didn’t consider Geimer’s feelings and has since apologized to her both publicly and privately, in a phone call. “Ms. Geimer, I was ignorant, and insensitive, and above all, incorrect. I am so sorry, Samantha,” his statement continues. On Wednesday, Geimer had criticized Tarantino’s comments but said that she would forgive him.