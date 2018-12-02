Regina Hall and Casey Wilson Join the Pilot for Showtime’s Ball Street

Regina Hall and Casey Wilson are headed to Ball Street. Showtime’s new comedy pilot stars Don Cheadle and Andrew Rannells as a pair of finance-industry outsiders who played an integral role in the stock-market crash of 1987. Hall joins as the head of trading at the firm led by Cheadle’s character, and Casey Wilson will guest as Rannells’s girlfriend, with her part shifting to recurring if the show goes to series. Paul Scheer will also be part of the high-powered Cheadle and Hall trading team, which may or may not have been largely responsible for the nightmare that was Black Monday at the stock market. Ball Street is co-created and will be run by Jordan Cahan and David Caspe (the latter brought you Happy Endings), and the pilot will be directed and executive produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.