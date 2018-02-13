Rita Ora Joins Detective Pikachu, As the World Asks, ‘Who Is That Pokémon?’

Rita Ora, pop star, perpetual celeb-on-the-rise, and the true sub within the Fifty Shades franchise, will soon join the world of Pokémon. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ora snagged a role in the upcoming film Detective Pikachu, which stars Ryan Reynolds as the titular yellow electric sleuth. The film also has Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Ken Watanabe, Bill Nighy, and Suki Waterhouse in its cast. It’s not clear at the moment whether Ora is playing a Pokémon or a human character within the Pokémon universe (seems like she’d love to be Officer Jenny), but we really hope she’s playing one of the pocket monsters. Specifically, Ora’s a great fit for to play a Jynx (She sings! She has blonde hair! She never evolves and remains stubbornly herself!), a Jigglypuff (again with the singing), or even a Who-bbuffet.