Samantha Geimer, whom Roman Polanski raped in 1977 when she was 13, has spoken out in response to a resurfaced interview of Quentin Tarantino calling the act consensual. Tarantino told Howard Stern in 2003 that “it wasn’t rape” and that Geimer “wanted to have it and dated the guy.” Geimer tells the New York Daily News that Tarantino is wrong. “I hope he doesn’t make an ass of himself and keep talking that way,” she says. “I’m not upset, but I would probably feel better if he realizes now that he was wrong, after 15 years, after hearing the facts. He is obviously incorrect. Hopefully by now he knows that it didn’t happen that way.” She adds that she’s willing to forgive Tarantino’s comments because he has supported Uma Thurman and other Harvey Weinstein victims, though she knows that might be a controversial stance to take. “It’s not a big deal to me what people think. It doesn’t make a difference in my life,” she says. “I know what happened. I do not need other people weighing in on what it’s like getting raped at 13.”