Rose McGowan Says Her Infamous VMAs Dress Was A Weinstein Protest

Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

In 1998, Rose McGowan caused a frenzy when she showed up to the VMAs wearing a completely sheer, beaded dress. The dress is now an iconic red-carpet moment, but it’s been widely misunderstood, McGowan told Dr. Oz this week. The actress didn’t wear the dress to be sexy, she wore it as a silent protest of Hollywood’s value system, and her alleged rapist Harvey Weinstein. “That was my first public appearance after being sexually assaulted. I was like, ‘Is this what you want?’” McGowan said. “I’ve never worn something like that before or since. That was a political statement. Of course, there was no Twitter at the time or Instagram, no way to speak for yourself.”