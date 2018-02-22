The Queens Of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 10 Have Been Announced

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is still in progress, but why not start getting hyped for season 10 of regular RuPaul’s Drag Race right now? On tonight’s episode of All Stars the next lineup of competing Queens was announced, and they are: Asia O’Hara, Aquaria, Blair St. Clair, Dusty Ray Bottoms, Eureko O’Hara, Kalorie Karbdashian-Williams, Kameron Michaels, Mayhem Miller, Miz Cracker, Monét X Change, Monique Heart, The Vixen, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, and Yahua Hamasaki. Along with the announcement, RuPaul said, “While preparing for season 10, I realized that one of our contestants was 11-years-old when we first launched Drag Race.” So best of luck to all the newly minted Queens, and sorry if now feel tragically old.