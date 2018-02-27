Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

As the Oscars face the #MeToo moment for the first time this Sunday, E!’s red-carpet will remain unfazed. Amid new details of the sexual-assault allegations made against Ryan Seacrest by a former stylist, as well as calls from Scandal’s Bellamy Young that he be removed as red-carpet host, E! is not budging. Asked if Seacrest will still host this weekend’s Oscars red carpet, E! said “of course he is” in a new statement to Variety. Sources also tell Variety that ABC, where Seacrest co-hosts Live With Kelly & Ryan and will host the upcoming American Idol reboot, is standing by him. Seacrest appeared on Tuesday’s broadcast of Live but did not address the allegations; he’ll reportedly be in Los Angeles next week to tape Idol.

Seacrest previously hosted the Golden Globes red carpet wearing all-black in solidarity with Time’s Up and conducted interviews on the carpet about #MeToo but did not acknowledge the allegations made against him last November, though he was confronted by Eva Longoria about E!’s pay-gap controversy concerning Catt Sadler. E! ended its investigation into the Seacrest allegations earlier this month, citing insufficient evidence; Seacrest has repeatedly denied the allegations.