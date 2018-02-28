A Tenth Accuser Is Cooperating With Scotland Yard’s Weinstein Investigation

Latest News from Vulture

6:14 p.m.

Last Men in Aleppo Producer Secures Last Minute Visa To Attend The Oscars

Syrian filmmaker Kareem Abeed has been fighting to enter the U.S. despite Trump’s travel ban.

5:01 p.m.

Heathers Reboot Postponed in Wake of Parkland Shooting

“We feel the right thing to do is delay the premiere until later this year.”

4:56 p.m.

There’s a Mary-Louise Parker Short Film Inside the New Jennifer Lawrence Movie

The Jennifer Lawrence spy movie features one excellent Mary-Louise Parker scene.

4:34 p.m.

The 15 Most Bizarre 911 Calls on 9-1-1

When a bouncy castle flies off of a cliff, you better call Connie Britton.

4:00 p.m.

The Looming Tower Is Basically Law & Order: Bin Laden Unit

The Hulu miniseries is frustratingly not-quite-there account of the run-up to the 9/11 attacks.

3:39 p.m.

These Trump Paintings, by Peter Saul, Are a Highlight of the ADAA Fair

In spite of claims otherwise, Saul does not make “political art.”

3:16 p.m.

How to Watch This Year’s Oscars Ceremony

As always, having cable is a blessing.

2:33 p.m.

Wendell Pierce on Some Old Black Man and Why He Always Comes Back to Theater

Pierce also discussed the legacy of The Wire and saying good-bye to Meghan Markle.

2:09 p.m.

Fuller House Creator Jeff Franklin Fired After Reports of Inappropriate Behavior

Franklin reportedly made sexually charged comments and was verbally abusive.

2:00 p.m.

Ryan Seacrest’s Accuser Hits Back at His Denial As New Witness Comes Forward

“He is not the victim, and I refuse to let him victimize me for telling the truth.”

1:49 p.m.

Fox Wants Rashida Jones to Pour Herself a Cup of Ambition, Write a 9 to 5 Reboot

The studio would presumably give Jones full credit for her work.

1:47 p.m.

Lupita Nyong’o Has a Great Story About the Black Panther Cast Singing Snoop Dogg

“The drummers started drumming to ‘Drop It Like It’s Hot’ and then the entire crowd joined in.”

1:00 p.m.

Why Are There So Many Bisexuals on TV All of a Sudden?

Examining TV’s bisexual boom.

12:50 p.m.

New Harassment Allegations Emerge From Weinstein’s Earliest Industry Days

The claims are from the mid-1970s to early 1980s.

12:29 p.m.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Creators Tell the Stories Behind 6 Songs From Season 3

Rachel Bloom and Aline Brosh McKenna break down “Very First Penis I Saw,” “Buttload of Cats,” and more CXG songs.

12:23 p.m.

Ta-Nehisi Coates Will Write Captain America for Marvel Comics

The relaunched series hits on the Fourth of July.

12:12 p.m.

Wreck-It Ralph 2 Trailer: Ralph Goes Online, Which Is Never a Great Idea

Premiering November 21.

11:25 a.m.

The Tick’s Griffin Newman on the ‘Very Sh*tty Reality’ of Hollywood

“When this gets overlooked, it gives people the license to think they can get away with the next thing.”

10:25 a.m.

Hooray! Greta Gerwig Wants to Make Three More Movies About Sacramento

“I would like to do a quartet of Sacramento films.”

10:15 a.m.

A Tenth Accuser Is Cooperating With Scotland Yard’s Weinstein Investigation

London’s Metropolitan Police have received an allegation from a tenth woman accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault.