A Tenth Accuser Is Cooperating With Scotland Yard’s Weinstein Investigation

Scotland Yard’s investigation of Harvey Weinstein now includes a tenth accuser, according to Variety. The investigation, known as Operation Kaguyak, includes allegations of 15 assaults. The new accuser says Weinstein sexually assaulted her in London in 1990s. It is the first allegation to be lodged in 2018. “Officers from the Met’s Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command have received allegations of sexual assault from 10 victims under Operation Kaguyak,” the Met said Wednesday in a statement to Variety. “On 8 February an allegation was received that the man sexually assaulted a woman (Victim 10) in Westminster in the mid-1990s.” Weinstein, still in treatment, has denied all allegations of nonconsenual sex.