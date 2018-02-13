On February 19, America gets to celebrate a very important holiday: The one-year anniversary of Get Out’s theatrical release. Oh, and it’s also Presidents’ Day. In honor of the occasion, Jordan Peele’s Oscar-nominated horror film is screening in dozens of AMC theaters across the country for free on Monday evening. So if you somehow missed the award-winning film when it was first released — or if you just want to be scared in a room full of strangers during your day off work — check out the website to see where it’s screening near you.