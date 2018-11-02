Latest News from Vulture

16 mins ago

New York Attorney General Files Lawsuit Against The Weinstein Company

The suit alleges TWC failed to protect employees from Harvey Weinstein’s “unrelenting sexual harassment, intimidation and discrimination.”

6:23 p.m.

Queer Eye Recap: The Fab Five Went Down to Georgia

Anybody else into this guy’s NASCAR dress-up habit?

5:38 p.m.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Recap: Just a Boy in Love

Like Rebecca, Trent is capable of doing terrifying things when he doesn’t get what he wants.

4:46 p.m.

Donna Summer Song Gets Streaming Boost After Quincy Jones Interview

Quincy Jones claimed Michael Jackson stole Summer’s “State of Independence” for “Billie Jean.”

2:26 p.m.

Filmmaker Michael Haneke Calls the #MeToo Movement a ‘Witch Hunt’

“This hysterical pre-judgment which is spreading now, I find absolutely disgusting.”

12:13 p.m.

See Winter Olympic Figure Skaters Compete to Beyoncé and ‘Despacito’

Figure skaters are now allowed to use music with lyrics in their programs.

11:00 a.m.

Leslie Jones Isn’t Quite Sure What’s Going on With These Winter Olympic Sports

Does anyone understand curling anyway?

9:44 a.m.

Victoria Beckham Denies the Spice Girls Are Going on Tour

Here’s the story from A to Z.

Yesterday at 4:52 p.m.

Nathan Lane Responds to Billy Eichner’s Lion King Casting: ‘How Dare You!’

“What’s next? You and Ryan Gosling in The Birdcage?”

Yesterday at 2:07 p.m.

Watch Idris Elba Publicly Propose to His Girlfriend at a Yardie Screening

Brace yourself. It’s not you.

Yesterday at 1:16 p.m.

Award-Winning Composer Jóhann Jóhannsson Dead at 48

Jóhannsson created the scores for such films as Sicario, Arrival and The Theory of Everything.

Yesterday at 11:56 a.m.

Catastrophe’s Rob Delaney Writes About 2-Year-Old Son’s Death From Cancer

“Thank you, beautiful Henry, for spending as much time with us as you did. We miss you so much.”

Yesterday at 11:38 a.m.

Altered Carbon Recap: Family Reunion

A surprising flashback episode fills in the gaps about Takeshi Kovacs and his sister Reileen.

Yesterday at 11:30 a.m.

The 2018 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony Was the Best I’ve Seen in Years

NBC’s coverage of the Pyeongchang Games opening ceremony was marked by intelligence and restraint.

Yesterday at 11:24 a.m.

Kim Cattrall Does Not Want ‘Hypocrite’ Sarah Jessica Parker’s Condolences

“Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now.”

Yesterday at 9:59 a.m.

Kill Bill Stunt Coordinator Says He Wasn’t Told About Uma Thurman Driving Scene

Keith Adams says he was not “notified or consulted” about the stunt, which led to Uma Thurman’s on-set injury.

2/9/2018 at 11:30 p.m.

High Maintenance Recap: Off the Path

Is High Maintenance taking the piss out of millennials just a bit?

2/9/2018 at 11:25 p.m.

Elisabeth Moss Set to Star in A Letter From Rosemary Kennedy Biopic

The film is based on personal writings by JFK’s sister, who suffered the effects of a now-infamous botched lobotomy.

2/9/2018 at 10:01 p.m.

House of Cards and The Wire Actor Reg E. Cathey Dead at 59

Cathey won an Emmy in 2015 for his turn on the Netflix political thriller.

2/9/2018 at 10:00 p.m.

Jane the Virgin Recap: Alba Get Your Vibrator

This may be the platonic ideal of a Jane the Virgin episode.