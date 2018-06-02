When Robert Downey Jr. talks to animals in The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle, he will hear famous voices. Downey was tapped last year to play the good doctor in the upcoming live-action version of Hugh Lofting’s classic children’s story, and according to the The Hollywood Reporter, the film has also now cast several big stars to voice the critters with Selena Gomez, Emma Thompson, Tom Holland, and Ralph Fiennes all onboard. THR also reports that Antonio Banderas and possibly Martin Sheen will play additional human characters who presumably don’t share Dolittle’s ability to chat with the rest of the animal kingdom. The movie is set to be released in April 2019.