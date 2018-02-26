Stacey Dash Files to Run for Congress in California

Photo: Rob Kim/Getty Images

Well, unfortunately, it must be said: There goes her social life. Clueless star and former Fox contributor Stacey Dash will presumably be pretty busy for the foreseeable future, seeing as how the actress just filed to run for U.S. Congress on Monday. Dash submitted the necessary paperwork (as well as the slogan “Dash to DC”) with the Federal Election Commission to run as a Republican during this November’s election cycle. The actress, filing in California’s 44th Congressional District, would ostensibly go up against incumbent Democratic congresswoman Nanette Barragán as well as another Democratic candidate and an Independent. Earlier today Dash tweeted about her decision, saying, “It’s time to for me to put up or shut up and I want to serve great people.”