There’s only one group Stephen thinks can actually defend the kids. And it is… the kids. pic.twitter.com/p962tuW9sv — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) February 21, 2018

The Late Show was on hiatus last week when a man killed 17 students and staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, but host Stephen Colbert addressed the shooting on Tuesday night. In addition to slamming Florida senator Marco Rubio for his comments claiming that gun control measures would be ineffective, the comedian threw his support behind the students who are currently leading the call for gun reform. Colbert quipped, “I think we need to change the voting age: Until we do something about guns, you can’t vote if you’re over 18.” Even though Florida legislators voted down a measure to ban assault weapons in front of the Parkland survivors, he encouraged the teenagers to continue with their efforts. “I hope these kids don’t give up, because this is their lives and their future,” he said. “Someone else may be in power, but this country belongs to them.”