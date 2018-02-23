We as a society are dead-set on wringing every last word from author Stephen King, like he’s a horror-writing orange with a fun Twitter presence, for use in TV or film. To whit, Deadline reports that King’s The Bone Church has been acquired for development as a television series. First published in Playboy in 2009, a version of the narrative poem was included in the author’s anthology The Bazaar of Bad Dreams. The Bone Church was reportedly acquired by producer Chris Long and David Ayer, most recently the director of Bright and Suicide Squad. King’s Bone Church details the journey of an ill-fated jungle expedition, who braves the dangers of the wild only to find themselves faced with, with any luck, a wildly-popular limited series on Netflix.