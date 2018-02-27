Thirty years after they first met while shooting ¡Three Amigos!, Steve Martin and Martin Short’s dream has finally come true — to be paid half of what they normally would’ve gotten for a TV special because they’re doing it together. Today, the duo announced on Twitter that Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life will be coming to Netflix later in 2018. Martin and Short have been touring together for a few years now and it was at the Greenville, South Carolina, stop of said tour that they recorded the special. The show “features new material presented in a variety of musical sketches and conversations about their iconic careers, most memorable encounters, and of course, their legendary lives in show-business and stand-up.” (Side note: Lorne Michaels serves as an executive producer, which is also very cute!) Finally, you’ll get to see on Netflix the duo the Village Voice called in the mid-’80s, “A modern day Nick Kroll and John Mulaney, whoever they are. Is John even born yet?”