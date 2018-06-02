Taika Waititi Made Thor: Ragnarok So His Parents Would Finally Love Him

The home release of Thor: Ragnarok is coming, and that means bonus footage. Director Taika Waititi gave a tease of the extras by posting a video of his new introduction to the movie, and it reveals a lot about the motivations of the man behind Thor 3. Did you know, for example, that Waititi was inspired to become a filmmaker to finally earn the affection of his parents, who always just wished he was J.J. Abrams instead? Or that he took on such a Marvel-sized project for the social media adoration? Waititi will tell you also about the unlikely influence that On Golden Pond an Independence Day had on his smash hit film. Really, it’s an extremely educational little clip for people who want to know the gritty backstories behind a movie’s creation.