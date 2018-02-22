Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The performers at the Winter Olympics closing ceremony better bring their A-game, because Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir are hosting and they do not hold back on their opinions. The Olympian figure skaters turned broadcasters announced that they had the gig on Wednesday night after the primetime broadcast of the Pyeongchang Games. It should come as no surprise that they were picked for this important role: Vulture’s Jen Chaney called them “the new gold standard of what Olympics coverage — in any sport, summer or winter — should look like.” They also know how to jam to Beyoncé with Leslie Jones. The duo will be joined by their figure skating co-commentator and NBC sportscaster Terry Gannon, who will presumably be less scathing in his opinions on Christina Aguilera–based performances, should that come up during the ceremony.