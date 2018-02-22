Ted Cruz Really Did Not Nail This Simpsons Analogy About Gun Control

The Conservative Political Action Conference, otherwise known as CPAC, is currently underway in Maryland, and Ted Cruz is out there Ted Cruzing all over the place. During a speaking engagement at the event this afternoon, the Senator from Texas was prompted to discuss gun control in the context of a Simpsons episode where the family gets into a disagreement over guns in the house. Homer argues, “I have to have a gun! It’s in the Constitution!” While Lisa replies, “Dad, the Second Amendment is just a remnant from Revolutionary days. It has no meaning today!” In response to that scenario, Cruz — an alleged fan of the show — told the moderator that the GOP is the proud party of all the Simpsons besides liberal upstart Lisa.

“I think the Democrats are the party of Lisa Simpson, and the Rrpublicans are, happily, the party of Homer and Bart and Maggie and Marge.” Ted Cruz off to a great start here. #CPAC2018 — ana marie cox (@anamariecox) February 22, 2018

The oopsie hidden within Cruz’s analogy is that Lisa has actually won the presidency in the Simpsons universe.

Ted Cruz said that "the Democrats are the party of Lisa Simpson."



He does know Lisa wins the Presidency, right? pic.twitter.com/ySyIU54gdQ — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) February 22, 2018

And in fact, Commander in Chief Lisa specifically succeeds… Donald Trump as President, and is forced to get the economy back on track after he blew up the budget.

Lisa Simpson was elected president at one point in the series.



She replaced Trump, who caused a budget crisis that Lisa inherits. https://t.co/3s2T7DVZxP https://t.co/lmyLlg5Fnr — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 22, 2018

Then there’s the matter of Homer being a pretty terrible role model.

Bart sets things on fire and Homer is almost always drunk. Lisa is a hardworking genius who cares deeply about the world.

Thank you @tedcruz for setting the record straight! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/0ci4FaCKIf — Krista Vernoff (@KristaVernoff) February 22, 2018

So many things wrong with this:

1) Maggie = No way

2) Bart = Libertarian

3) Marge = Well known fan of Jimmy Carter and John Anderson

4) Homer = He may be Republican because the joke with Homer, as everyone knows, is that he is poorly-informed and reactionary in the extreme https://t.co/jdspX4b7gq — 🇺🇸Bill Oakley🇺🇸 (@thatbilloakley) February 22, 2018

The entire point of the Simpsons is that Homer is a walking example of what not to do and Lisa is the voice of reason. Ted Cruz is the least self-aware organism on the planet. pic.twitter.com/giiuUz8sOK — Joe Berkowitz (@JoeBerkowitz) February 22, 2018

And look, even if you want to write off the Twitter takes, Simpsons showrunner Al Jean also thinks Ted Cruz is full of hot air.

.@TheSimpsons Ted Cruz says Maggie Simpson would vote for him.

I think Ted's the one who could use a pacifier in his mouth. — Al Jean (@AlJean) February 22, 2018

.@TheSimpsons The way things are going even Mr. Burns is thinking of becoming a Democrat. — Al Jean (@AlJean) February 22, 2018

Homer himself additionally told Vulture, “I thought the republicans wanted us to be more like the Waltons. Make up your minds!” Good try, Senator.