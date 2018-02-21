Terry Crews on Paying Agency WME: ‘I Still Have to Send a Check to My Molester’

Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images

Terry Crews is still pursuing his lawsuit against WME executive Adam Venit. In November, Crews accused Venit of sexually assaulting him at an industry party. Despite the lawsuit and dropping WME as his representation, Crews is still paying the agency: “This is the deal. What’s so strange and crazy is that I’m still paying them. I go to work, and I still have to send a check to my molester,” he told a group of reporters during Esquire’s 2018 Mavericks of Hollywood party Tuesday night. “This is Hollywood, it is insane. I look at my bank statement, and I’m like, ‘Damn, this is the most wrong thing of all time.’ I’m calling it, I’m going to play this whole thing out. If I don’t get justice, nobody can.” Following the actor’s allegation, Venit took a brief leave of absence from WME, but later returned. The agency has defended its handling of the alleged assault, although the allegation is under review by the L.A. District Attorney’s office.