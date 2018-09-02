Terry Crews has already taken legal action against Adam Venit, the WME agent he alleges assaulted him at an industry party in 2016, by filing a lawsuit against him back in December. Now, according to Deadline, Crews’ allegation of sexual assault is reportedly being considered for a potential criminal charge. Los Angeles County District Attorney spokesman Ricardo Santiago told the website on Friday, “A case was presented to our office on February 6 by the Los Angeles Police Department involving Adam Venit and is under review.” The actor reported the incident to the LAPD in November. In his lawsuit, Crews claims Venit repeatedly grabbed his genitals, behavior the actor describes as that of a “rabid dog, sticking his tongue in and out of his mouth provocatively.” In his lawsuit, Crews alleges Venit called him after the event to apologize. However, in legal documents obtained last week by People, the WME agent reportedly denied “each and every allegation” made by Crews, claiming his actions were not “sexual.”