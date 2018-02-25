Legends.



The most decorated figure skaters in #WinterOlympics history, @TessaVirtue and @ScottMoir, take the Olympic Ice for possibly the final time. https://t.co/fmMl0C4Amf pic.twitter.com/HshdYHFkeg — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 25, 2018

Well, cover us up in a barrel of maple syrup and call the Mounties, because everyone’s favorite hot, hot, hot, ice dancing couple has our emotions short-circuiting all over the place. Once again. Canada’s Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, as part of the Winter Olympics tradition of hosting a judge-free “skating showcase” at the end of the Games, decided to put on one last display of platonic, romance-free artistry on the ice, and wowza! These two have zero chemistry at all! You will not be yelling “OH GOD, JUST KISS” when they end their program and begin tearing up! The fan fiction just writes itself at this point.