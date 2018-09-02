The Bachelor Winter Games Has an Anthem and It Is Not Going to Make Friends

To ignite the torch flames of love carried by the Bachelor Winter Games competitors, the spinoff (which premieres February 13 to coincide with the actual Winter Olympic Games) has released an anthem. Yes, we mean actual words set to actual music sung by an actual singer that will actually be performed on its actual opening ceremony. E! has the first look at the thing — which was written by a local Vermont high-school music teacher, who bravely volunteered as tribute — and, well, we’ll just the lyrics speak for themselves:

Bachelor Winter Games, to fight for love and more

Oh Bachelor, sweet Bachelor, we will compete for sure

In the time that we share, let’s go beyond compare

Oh Bachelor, sweet Bachelor, we want to see this through

The reason’s right, the future’s bright to win your hand and heart

Oh Bachelor, sweet Bachelor, our Winter Games be true