The Black Panther press tour is going exactly according to plan: We’ve got Michael B. Jordan bursting out of sweaters, Michael B. Jordan doing push-ups whenever Lupita Nyong’o says he has to, Michael B. Jordan getting flirty with Lupita, and just generally all things Michael B Jordan. (But also, hello, Winston Duke.) We now bring you the gift of Michael B. Jordan singing: On a recent trip to Seoul, Ryan Coogler picked Jordan and Chadwick Boseman to sing K-Ci & JoJo’s “All My Life” (the correct choice) at karaoke, which of course meant presenter Eric Nam got them all to sing it on the spot. Jordan’s up for the high note, Boseman … not so much.