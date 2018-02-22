The Blair Witch Project Is Getting a Series Adaptation

Latest News from Vulture

2 mins ago

Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski Goes Deep on A Little Life

“I constantly find myself jumping between, ‘Am I Jude or am I a Willem?’”

3:12 p.m.

Queer Eye’s AJ Got Engaged and We’re Not Even Done Crying About His Coming Out

The subject from episode four will marry his partner, Andre.

3:10 p.m.

How to Make the Entire ‘Hungry Boy’ Breakfast From Phantom Thread

Welsh rabbit with a poached egg, bacon, scones, butter, cream, jam, a pot of lapsang souchong tea. And some sausages.

3:00 p.m.

Watch the Book Trailer for Tomi Adeyemi’s Children of Blood and Bone

Plus, Adeyemi on the pressures of writing one of the most anticipated books of the year, and why she’s bored by Lord of the Rings.

2:49 p.m.

Well, David Mamet Has Written a Play About Harvey Weinstein

It’s currently called Bitter Wheat and there’s an actor interested in the lead role.

1:51 p.m.

Jennifer Lawrence Dropped Out of School Because She ‘Never Felt Very Smart’

“I dropped out of middle school. I don’t technically have a GED or a diploma. I am self-educated.”

1:42 p.m.

Josh Duhamel Says Ex Fergie Knows That National Anthem Wasn’t ‘Her Best Work’

“She’s an amazing woman.”

1:40 p.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Star Aja on Death Drops, Pokémon, and Her Rap Career

“Nobody’s going to know me better than myself, and I think I’m f*cking sweet!”

1:30 p.m.

Raoul Peck: ‘I’m Not in the Movie Business to Make Films’

“This is the first film ever in the Western world about Marx.”

1:18 p.m.

Here’s a Story About George Clooney Being Charming As Heck on the Set of ER

“THEN I fell in love.”

1:17 p.m.

Ugly Delicious Is Satisfying TV That Will Make You So Damn Hungry

Watch this show from Momofuku’s David Chang. But seriously, don’t do it without snacks.

1:09 p.m.

The Bachelor Winter Games Finale Recap: The Strengthening

Why even have fantasy suites? This whole show is a fantasy suite.

12:44 p.m.

Why Duncan Jones’s Mute Represents a Crossroads for Netflix

Both Jones and the streaming service could use a home-run film right now.

12:17 p.m.

Poor Barry Jenkins Is Still Very Much Haunted by That Oscars Fiasco

“It made 2017 a very long year.”

12:02 p.m.

Janelle Monáe Steps Into Her Bisexual Lighting

The queerness of “Make Me Feel” is explicit, ecstatic, and self-directed.

12:00 p.m.

9 Ways Annihilation the Movie Differs from Annihilation the Book

Alex Garland added new creatures, new tech, and more to his interpretation of Jeff VanderMeer’s novel.

12:00 p.m.

Superhero Comics’ Most Sympathetic Socialist Goes to War

Joshua Dysart will be writing the new comics mini-series.

11:39 a.m.

It’s Fine, Mirai Nagasu Was Using the Olympics to Get on Dancing With the Stars

It’s why she was smiling through the disappointment.

11:02 a.m.

The Real Housewives Give (Fake) Depositions About Their Boat Ride From Hell

We got ahold of the cast’s depositions in this lawsuit, before they even happened.

10:00 a.m.

How All Those Shockingly Great Fifty Shades Soundtracks Got Made

The stories behind getting Beyoncé, Christian Grey fingering Ana to Van Morrison, and “Earned It.”