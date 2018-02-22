The Blair Witch Project Is Getting a Series Adaptation

Talk of a Blair Witch TV series started last year when the film’s co-director Eduardo Sánchez spoke with the podcast Diminishing Returns. He said the story was a great fit for a serial adaptation, but couldn’t get into any more details at the time. Today, Deadline is confirming that Lionsgate is indeed developing a Blair Witch show through Studio L, its production shingle dedicated to digital content. The offshoot studio also has several feature films lined up to distribute, including the comedy Most Likely to Murder and the drama The Honor List, as well as a series adaptation of the Ryan Reynolds comedy Waiting.