Latest News from Vulture

3 mins ago

Nashville Recap: Talent Down!

Would Nashville dare end with Avery and Juliette not together?

9:11 p.m.

It’s Settled: Sex In The City Actor Jason Lewis Is On Team Sarah Jessica Parker

“What a gracious lady. She was always so good to me.”

9:08 p.m.

The Queens Of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 10 Have Been Announced

Drum roll please…

9:00 p.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Recap: Survival Art

We’ve officially reached that fussy stage of getting granular with our remaining queens.

8:40 p.m.

Michael B. Jordan Is Defending His Anime Nerd Credentials On Twitter

He would also like you to know that he is a clean six feet tall.

7:04 p.m.

Ted Cruz Really Did Not Nail This Simpsons Analogy About Gun Control

If only the Senator from Texas had thought this one through a little bit more.

6:32 p.m.

The Blair Witch Project Is Getting a Series Adaptation

Lionsgate is developing the horror classic for its new digital platform.

6:14 p.m.

2.9 Million People Watched CNN’s Town Hall on Gun Violence

America is very interested in what these student activists have to say.

5:57 p.m.

Weinstein Apologizes to Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep for Using Their Names

Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep condemned the use of their statements as material for Weinstein’s defense team.

4:51 p.m.

Here’s the Black Panther Cast Singing K-Ci & JoJo’s ‘All My Life’ Just Because

Their karaoke dates look fun.

4:26 p.m.

Every Major Sci-Fi Influence in Altered Carbon

The Netflix sci-fi epic is a melting pot of Blade Runner, The Matrix, and much more.

4:25 p.m.

Jennifer Lawrence on Harvey Weinstein: This Is What Predators Do

Weinstein’s lawyers tried to cite Lawrence and Meryl Streep as examples of women who still support him. It did not go over well.

4:14 p.m.

8 New Photography Books to Check Out

The best just-released and forthcoming new photo collections.

3:56 p.m.

Game Night Will Make You Wish Rachel McAdams Still Made Comedies

The Jason Bateman–starring comedy is better than it needs to be, thanks to sharp setups and a few great performances.

3:46 p.m.

Joss Whedon Leaves DC’s Batgirl Movie

He says he couldn’t come up with a story.

3:34 p.m.

A Guide to Every Upcoming Action Movie With a Female Lead

The future is female assassins out for vengeance.

3:29 p.m.

Were There Songs Better Than ‘Creep’ on Radiohead’s First Album?

Twenty-five years later, the band’s debut, Pablo Honey, still has plenty to offer.

3:00 p.m.

Every Aardman Animations Movie, Ranked

In honor of the studio’s latest film, Early Man, we look back at its groundbreaking animated films, including Wallace and Gromit and Chicken Run.

1:51 p.m.

Quincy Jones’s Daughters Sat Him Down, Made Him Apologize for ‘Silly Things’

The music-industry legend’s six daughters gave him a talking to.

1:46 p.m.

What to Watch After Black Panther: An Afrofuturism Primer

Black Panther may be the highest-profile Afrofuturist artwork to penetrate the public consciousness, but it doesn’t exist in a vacuum.