There’s been a lot of speculation about what’s going on with the next installment of the Cloverfield anthology. What’s it called? When is it coming out? Will it actually be distributed by Netflix? Well, now we know the answers to all those questions. It’s called The Cloverfield Paradox. Yes, it will go straight to Netflix, and it starts streaming tonight. In its entirety. After the Super Bowl. This first and probably only teaser gives just the smallest glimpse of what to expect from Paradox — in which a team of scientists aboard a space station are trying to solve an energy crisis on Earth — but you’ll only have to wait a few hours for all the rest of your questions to be addressed. The Julias Onah–directed feature stars Daniel Brühl, Roger Davies, Elizabeth Debicki, Aksel Hennie, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Chris O’Dowd, John Ortiz, David Oyelowo, and Zhang Ziyi.