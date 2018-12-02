The Daily Show’s Michelle Wolf Is Getting a Netflix Talk Show

Michelle Wolf is making a jump from late night to whatever time of day you decide to turn on Netflix. Wolf, an alum of Late Night With Seth Meyers and The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, is getting her own weekly half-hour talk show on the streaming service, which is set to premiere later this year. Wolf’s show doesn’t have a name yet, but Netflix promises that her show will be “a break from the seriousness of late night comedy. Instead of making the news fun, she’ll make fun of everything and everybody.” “You can expect the types of jokes my former bosses would tell me we couldn’t do on TV,” Wolf said in a statement. Her show joins Netflix’s Joel McHale and David Letterman series among its new late-night talk-show-like shows that aren’t really late-night talk shows.