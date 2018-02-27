See the New Red-Band Trailer for The Death of Stalin

See an Exclusive New Red-Band Trailer for The Death of Stalin
Some movies, it can be hard to tell what they’re all about just from reading the title. (What the heck is a blade runner?) Not so with Armando Iannucci’s upcoming satire The Death of Stalin, which covers the chaos in the Politburo after, well, you know. The film has already caused big news in the U.K., where it received rave reviews, and Russia, where it’s been banned — and now Vulture is pleased to present its new red-band trailer, which includes all the anachronistically accented swearing the other ones had to leave out. Steve Buscemi, Jason Isaacs, and Jeffrey Tambor star, though in a twist Stalin would be proud of, the latter has been disappeared from some of the film’s posters. The Death of Stalin opens in the U.S. on March 9.

