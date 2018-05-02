After a video of the YouTube star making racist jokes recently surfaced, 20th Century Fox has decided to remove Kian Lawley from The Hate U Give, their recently completed film adaptation of the popular YA novel by author Angie Thomas. “Due to the controversy surrounding his past comments and behavior, Kian Lawley will no longer appear in The Hate U Give. The studio plans to recast the role of Chris and reshoot scenes as needed,” the studio said in a statement reportedly by TheWrap. Amandla Stenberg stars in the upcoming movie as Starr, an African-American teenager inspired to activism after witnessing the police shooting and death of her friend.