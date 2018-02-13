Your Beloved The Secret Garden Musical Is Returning to Broadway

Calling all former child/current musical freaks: The Tony Award–winning adaptation of Frances Hodgson Burnett’s 1911 novel The Secret Garden is returning to Broadway next season. This will be the show’s first revival since it was initially mounted on Broadway in 1991. The production, which ran for over 700 performances and co-starred Mandy Patinkin and John Cameron Mitchell, won Tonys for Best Book of a Musical, Best Scenic Design, and Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical for Girls’ actress Daisy Eagan. At 11, Eagan was the youngest girl, and second youngest person, to ever win a Tony.