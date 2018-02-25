Who needs a Magic 8 Ball when you have 29 seasons of animation instead? As brought to our attention on Twitter by long-time Simpsons executive producer Matt Selman, the sitcom correctly predicted that, one day, Team USA would take home a gold medal for curling at the Olympics. As you can likely surmise, this year America did win gold for the first time ever — despite the team’s long-suffering underdog status — defeating Sweden in a wild match filled with tension and broom artistry. The February 2010 episode also predicted that the USA would win against Sweden, if you needed further proof of the show’s writers being sorcerers. Or just astute guessers.

Occasionally we predict something good, just to mix it up https://t.co/MkYGYmAijW — Matt Selman (@mattselman) February 25, 2018

No one could have predicted that the US would win curling gold, right? Actually, the Simpsons did in a February 14, 2010 episode. They beat Sweden, who the US happened to beat to win gold today (H/T @dansnierson) pic.twitter.com/0gkhycQ3xF — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 25, 2018

But probably sorcerers.