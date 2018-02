In the spirit of forgiveness, and mounting pressure from Big Electrical Cooking Appliance, Milo Ventimiglia wants you to know he’s totally chill with likely being killed on This Is Us by a malfunctioning Crock-Pot. In fact, he’s kind of honored. Did you know you can cook a nice pork chili for a family of five in only a few hours? Or a juicy meatloaf? Or … hey, wait a minute! Did Ventimiglia just throw a half-consumed cup of juice into the garbage?! That’s what sinks are for, man!