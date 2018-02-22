Back in December, Tiffany Haddish revealed her next brilliant business plan to Ellen DeGeneres: Tiff and O’s, a traveling co-op selling veggies from her and Oprah’s flourishing gardens. The only issue being that Haddish doesn’t exactly have a direct line to Oprah to speak this business plan into existence. Good thing she told the most-connected human in Hollywood all about it. During another appearance on Ellen, Tiffany Haddish finally got to meet her queen in a surprise that only Ellen could mastermind.

As soon as she can fight back the tears, Tiffany just has one question: Why didn’t Oprah ever write her back? See, before Haddish was a star, she wrote to Oprah when she was an extra on one of her films and never got a response. But Oprah (or should we say, Oprah’s people) lost the letter! All six of them. “Never send a letter to me,” Oprah now advises. Haddish is already way ahead of you: “Should I write Gayle? ‘Cause I sent her one.”