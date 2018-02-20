Tiffany Haddish to Voice a Cartoon Toucan in Netflix’s Tuca and Bertie

Tiffany Haddish is a hit. BoJack Horseman is a hit. So why not combine the sensibilities of both? Netflix has just given a ten-episode, straight-to-series order to Tuca and Bertie, a new animated series from the team behind BoJack that will follow a pair of 30-year-old birds (as in literal birds, not the British slang for hot women) who live in the same apartment complex. Haddish will voice Tuca, the self-assured and “care-free” toucan, while Bertie, “an anxious, day-dreaming songbird,” has yet to be cast. Now that she’s exchanged numbers with Paul Thomas Anderson, maybe put in an ask for Maya Rudolph?