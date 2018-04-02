Latest News from Vulture

2:12 a.m.

Jimmy Fallon Rewrites Bob Dylan’s ‘The Times They Are A-Changin’’ for 2018

“The New York Times, they aren’t a-failin’”

12:21 a.m.

This Is Us Reveals the Tragic Truth About Jack’s Death

And it’s heartbreaking.

Yesterday at 11:20 p.m.

Kevin Hart vs Security Guard Is The Real Super Bowl Showdown

Later, he popped up on the NFL Network and dropped an f-bomb on live TV.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Justin Timberlake Duets With Giant Prince During Super Bowl Halftime Show

Okay, technically, that’s not a hologram.

Yesterday at 9:23 p.m.

Nice Boy Takes Selfie With Justin Timberlake During the Super Bowl Halftime Show

He did the Trolls song? Sure, I’ll take a selfie with him if he wants.

Yesterday at 9:19 p.m.

Evan Rachel Wood Is Going to Burn Westworld to the Ground in New Teaser

“This world is a lie. This world deserves to die.”

Yesterday at 9:15 p.m.

Every Super Bowl Halftime Show Since 1993, Ranked From Worst to Best

Who had the absolute greatest Super Bowl halftime show? It certainly wasn’t Justin Timberlake.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

After a Very Big Year, Mary J. Blige Is Seeing Herself Anew

“I learned that I’m a powerful woman because I don’t have to say much to be heard,” says the R&B star and double Oscar nominee.

Yesterday at 8:47 p.m.

Pink Wants to Clarify What She Pulled Out of Her Mouth Before Singing the Anthem

This is the Super Bowl, people. Pink wasn’t chewing gum.

Yesterday at 8:13 p.m.

The Rock Leaps Tall Buildings With a Single Bound in New Skyscraper Trailer

You bet he can kick your ass with that prosthetic leg.

Yesterday at 7:53 p.m.

The Cloverfield Paradox Will Hit Netflix Tonight, So Watch the Trailer Here

The next movie in the Cloverfield anthology will start streaming on Netflix after the Super Bowl.

Yesterday at 7:34 p.m.

Tom Cruise Still Indestructible in First Mission: Impossible — Fallout Trailer

How many different ways can Tom Cruise fall out of the sky?

Yesterday at 7:22 p.m.

Here are All the 2018 Super Bowl Ads, the Real Reason We Watch Any Super Bowl

Get ready to cry, appreciate your access to fresh water and love Tiffany Haddish.

Yesterday at 6:57 p.m.

See the First Teaser for Solo: A Star Wars Story

Oh, hello, Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian.

Yesterday at 6:52 p.m.

See All the 2018 Super Bowl Trailers

So some dinosaurs, a red sparrow, and a young Han Solo walk into a football game…

Yesterday at 3:40 p.m.

Kylie Jenner Confirms She Gave Birth to a Baby Girl

“There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned.”

Yesterday at 2:59 p.m.

What’s New on Amazon Prime: February 2018

Good Time, Logan Lucky, The Tick, and more.

Yesterday at 2:17 p.m.

Altered Carbon Recap: Torture. Die. Repeat.

Who is Ryker? What does he have to do with Takeshi Kovacs?

Yesterday at 2:12 p.m.

We Can Officially Blame The Emoji Movie for Jordan Peele’s Acting Retirement

“This is true. I would not make this up.”

Yesterday at 1:44 p.m.

Cardi B Just Wants to ‘Fat in Peace’

She just shut down pregnancy rumors in an iconic way.