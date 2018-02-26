Photo: Pixar

Bud Luckey, the Pixar animator and character designer who created the look of Toy Story’s Woody, died Saturday at the age of 83. His son confirmed his passing in a hospice after “an extended illness” to The Hollywood Reporter. Chances are if you grew up on Pixar movies, or simply loved them as an adult, Luckey had a hand in bringing some of your favorite characters to life. In addition to all three Toy Story films, Luckey helped design characters for Cars, Monsters, Inc and A Bug’s Life. He also created a number of Sesame Street segments. Alongside his animating career Luckey voice acted in several features, voicing The Incredibles’ Agent Rick Dicker, the world-weary Chuckles the Clown in Toy Story 3 and Eeyore in 2011’s Winnie the Pooh. In 2004, Luckey received an Academy Award nomination for Boundin’, a cartoon short about a dancing sheep written, directed and voiced by the animator himself.