Latest News from Vulture

8 mins ago

A Complete Guide to Spring TV’s Many Reboots, Revivals, and Spinoffs

From Roseanne to Trading Spaces.

9 mins ago

John Oliver Could Win Italian Election Thanks to an Air Bud–Style Technicality

“As far as I’m concerned, we have ourselves an Air Bud scenario.”

9:38 a.m.

Jennifer Lawrence Says Nudity in Red Sparrow ‘Empowered’ Her After Photo Hack

“I feel like something that was taken from me, I got back.”

9:07 a.m.

Kevin Smith Survives ‘Massive’ Heart Attack

“For now, I’m still above ground!”

9:00 a.m.

My Friend Michelle McNamara, the Crime Writer Gone in the Dark

Remembering the author, and late wife of comedian Patton Oswalt, on the occasion of the release of her book on her pursuit of the Golden State Killer.

9:00 a.m.

The Queer Eye Fab 5, Ranked

Who is the best Queer Eye expert: Jonathan, Tan, Antoni, Karamo, or Bobby?

8:10 a.m.

The Bachelor Recap: The Women Tell All

In what universe is this a “controversial” season, Chris Harrison?

8:00 a.m.

Martin Short on the Secret to Talk Shows and What SNL Can’t Do Anymore

Short talks about his life and career less as a series of wins and losses and more as simply a (very funny) flow of experiences.

2:25 a.m.

The Weinstein Company Will File for Bankruptcy

“While we recognize that this is an extremely unfortunate outcome for our employees, our creditors and any victims, the board has no choice.”

1:19 a.m.

The Gold for Best Olympics Closing-Ceremony Moment Goes to 13-Year-Old Guitarist

His white turtleneck took home the silver.

12:00 a.m.

Bud Luckey, Oscar-Nominated Animator Who Designed Toy Story’s Woody, Dead at 83

In addition to the classic Pixar cowboy, Luckey designed characters for A Bug’s Life, Monsters, Inc., and Cars.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

The Chi Recap: All in a Day’s Work

What in the world is Brandon doing?

Yesterday at 10:26 p.m.

Oprah Compares Parkland Student Activists to the Civil-Rights Movement

“That’s the reason I championed it. Because I feel the echoes of the past in the spirit of what they’re trying to achieve.”

Yesterday at 10:23 p.m.

The Walking Dead Midseason-Premiere Recap: Don’t Cry for Me, Alexandria

Call it the Carl Grimes Memorial Episode.

Yesterday at 10:23 p.m.

Here’s How Carl Dies on The Walking Dead

Say good-bye to The Walking Dead’s shaggy-haired, one-eyed, Stetson-wearing teen.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Homeland Recap: A Waking Nightmare

Is Dante the new Quinn?

Yesterday at 9:52 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Recap: Barcelona Nights

Are we going to lose two Housewives this season?

Yesterday at 8:21 p.m.

Kanye and Kim Kardashian Are Headed to Family Feud

The Wests vs. the Kardashian Jenners.

Yesterday at 3:09 p.m.

Gus Kenworthy Slams Ivanka Trump’s Sudden Presence at the Olympics

“Honestly, tf is she doing here??”

Yesterday at 1:33 p.m.

Michelle Obama Releasing ‘Deeply Personal’ Memoir This Fall

And she’s going on a book tour!