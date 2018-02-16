In The Last O.G., Tracy Morgan plays Tray, a man fresh out of jail after serving 15 years and getting out early for good behavior. The Brooklyn resident returns home, however, to find that his neighborhood has changed (read: gentrified) and he has a twin son and a daughter he never knew about. Who is the mother to those twins, you ask? That would be the one and only Tiffany Haddish, who has become a successful professional and a happily married woman (to a white man) in Tray’s absence. Armed with only the skills he acquired in prison and no money of his own, Tray endeavors to make up for the time he missed. Latte jokes ensue. The Last O.G. debuts April 3 on TBS.