Latest News from Vulture

12:53 a.m.

This Is Us Recap: The Head and the Heart

Raise your hand if you’re thankful this episode wasn’t another weepfest.

12:41 a.m.

Trevor Noah Tackles the New Old Faces Running for Office in the 2018 Elections

A lot of the candidates look awfully familiar.

12:00 a.m.

What’s New on Netflix: March 2018

Martin Scorsese’s Casino, a documentary about the Flint water crisis, and much more.

Yesterday at 11:19 p.m.

Bellamy Young Apologizes to Seacrest for Saying He Shouldn’t Host Red Carpet

“I just want to clarify that anyone who uses my quote going forward is using the quote of an uninformed person.”

Yesterday at 10:36 p.m.

Norwegian Band Taake Cancels 10 Tour Dates Amid Anti-Semitic Accusations

The Norwegian black metal band has canceled 10 shows of its upcoming 19-date North American tour.

Yesterday at 10:16 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap: New York State of Whine

I would love to see Bethenny and Lisa go toe to toe.

Yesterday at 9:11 p.m.

America’s Next Top Model Recap: Crop It All Out

Tyra gives the models a crash course on proper selfie-taking.

Yesterday at 8:00 p.m.

Update: Ryan Seacrest Denies Sexual-Assault Allegations From Former E! Stylist

Ryan Seacrest has issued a statement denying the accusations after a former E! stylist alleged that he repeatedly groped her.

Yesterday at 7:15 p.m.

Adam Scott Confirmed For Big Little Lies Season 2, So You Can All Relax Now

The “Will Ed come back or won’t he?” drama finally comes to an end.

Yesterday at 6:28 p.m.

James Gunn Reveals Shocking Truth About Groot’s Death In Guardians of the Galaxy

Baby Groot’s relation to original Groot might surprise you.

Yesterday at 5:50 p.m.

Alyssa Cole on Why Her Romance Novels Are Always Political

Now, she’s breaking into rom-com territory with a new series, Reluctant Royals, which kicks off with A Princess in Theory.

Yesterday at 5:38 p.m.

Alec Baldwin Is Getting a Talk Show, in Case You Weren’t Hearing Enough From Him

The first episode of Sundays With Alec Baldwin will air after the Oscars.

Yesterday at 5:23 p.m.

For Weeks, the Top Artist on SoundCloud Was an Icon of the Arab Spring

Singer Hamza Namira has a huge fan base, but it’s not one often heard from in the West.

Yesterday at 4:55 p.m.

Netflix Developing Its First Arabic Series With the Teen Thriller Jinn

A group of teens will have to save the world from a malevolent spirit.

Yesterday at 4:46 p.m.

What Clare-Hope Ashitey Learned About America From Seven Seconds

The star of Netflix’s new crime drama talks about police violence and the justice system.

Yesterday at 3:58 p.m.

Unsolved Is Worth Watching Even If You Know Everything About Biggie and Tupac

This limited series adds compelling shades and angles to an American crime story that might have seemed too familiar.

Yesterday at 3:30 p.m.

Good Girls Is the Ultimate Joan Holloway Revenge Fantasy

The show is most enjoyable if you imagine it as a Mad Men fanfiction fever dream.

Yesterday at 3:14 p.m.

Two Comedy Legends Are Coming to Netflix

Coming out later in 2018.

Yesterday at 3:09 p.m.

The Secret Music of S-Town’s John B. McLemore

The focus of the hit podcast remixed an artist’s ambient work, and it’s great.

Yesterday at 2:26 p.m.

M. Night Shyamalan Psychological Thriller Series Ordered by Apple

There is no title yet for the straight-to-series order.