While some people might feel like they’re still recovering from the 2016 presidential election, Trevor Noah is ready to dive into the next round of political races. Luckily for The Daily Show host, the names in this segment were mostly familiar. Remember Stacey Dash? Cher’s best friend in Clueless? Well, now she’s running for Congress. Former presidential candidate Mitt Romney is also back in the mix, this time in Utah, and Bernie Sanders’s son Levi is looking to follow in his dad’s footsteps. We trust you’ll know who’s who even if you watch the clip on mute.