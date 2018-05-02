Uma Thurman Blames Harvey Weinstein, CAA for Kill Bill Crash

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

In a New York Times interview over the weekend, Uma Thurman shared stunning footage of a life-threatening car wreck that happened on set of Kill Bill. Director Quentin Tarantino wanted Thurman herself, not a stunt driver, to operate a car that she felt was unsafe. During the stunt, Thurman lost control of the car during the movie’s memorable convertible scene, leaving her with permanent damage to her knees and neck, and a concussion at the time. It wasn’t until 15 years later, after years of persistence, that Tarantino gave Thurman footage of the crash, a videotape producer Harvey Weinstein and his lawyers refused to turn over.

On Monday, Thurman posted an excerpt of video from the crash to her Instagram, along with a caption saying she doesn’t hold Tarantino responsible. The blame belongs to Weinstein, his lawyers, and her agency CAA, Thurman says. “THE COVER UP after the fact is UNFORGIVABLE,” she wrote. “For this I hold Lawrence Bender, E. Bennett Walsh, and the notorious Harvey Weinstein solely responsible. They lied, destroyed evidence, and continue to lie about the permanent harm they caused and then chose to suppress. The cover up did have malicious intent, and shame on these three for all eternity.”