Uma Thurman Can’t Wait for Harvey Weinstein to Get Due Process

There’s no one more deserving of due process than Harvey Weinstein, according to Uma Thurman. The Parisian Woman star was a guest on Late Night With Seth Meyers Monday night, and spoke about her experiences with the former studio exec. Meyers thanked Thurman for her New York Times interview, where Thurman alleged that she was attacked by Weinstein, and that he tried to cover up a car wreck on the set of Kill Bill. “You’ve gotta be a citizen, and you can’t leave people alone holding the bag of truth by themselves,” Thurman said of her decision to speak out. “There’s no one I wish to get due process more than him.”