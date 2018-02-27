Uma Thurman Can’t Wait for Harvey Weinstein to Get Due Process

Latest News from Vulture

27 mins ago

Alyssa Cole on Why Her Romance Novels Are Always Political

Now, she’s breaking into rom-com territory with a new series, Reluctant Royals, which kicks off with A Princess in Theory.

5:38 p.m.

Alec Baldwin Is Getting a Talk Show, in Case You Weren’t Hearing Enough From Him

The first episode of Sundays With Alec Baldwin will air after the Oscars.

5:23 p.m.

For Weeks, the Top Artist on SoundCloud Was an Icon of the Arab Spring

Singer Hamza Namira has a huge fan base, but it’s not one often heard from in the West.

4:55 p.m.

Netflix Developing Its First Arabic Series With the Teen Thriller Jinn

A group of teens will have to save the world from a malevolent spirit.

4:46 p.m.

What Clare-Hope Ashitey Learned About America From Seven Seconds

The star of Netflix’s new crime drama talks about police violence and the justice system.

3:58 p.m.

Unsolved Is Worth Watching Even If You Know Everything About Biggie and Tupac

This limited series adds compelling shades and angles to an American crime story that might have seemed too familiar.

3:30 p.m.

Good Girls Is the Ultimate Joan Holloway Revenge Fantasy

The show is most enjoyable if you imagine it as a Mad Men fanfiction fever dream.

3:14 p.m.

Two Comedy Legends Are Coming to Netflix

Coming out later in 2018.

3:09 p.m.

The Secret Music of S-Town’s John B. McLemore

The focus of the hit podcast remixed an artist’s ambient work, and it’s great.

2:26 p.m.

M. Night Shyamalan Psychological Thriller Series Ordered by Apple

There is no title yet for the straight-to-series order.

1:55 p.m.

Ryan Seacrest Will Still Host E!’s Oscars Red Carpet Amid Misconduct Allegations

E! and ABC are reportedly standing by him despite new details of sexual-assault allegations.

1:04 p.m.

How Mad Should I Be About the Whitewashing in Annihilation?

Oh, and remember Ex Machina?

12:50 p.m.

Peter Sarsgaard Says He Won’t Work With Woody Allen Again

Sarsgaard appeared on Meet the Press Daily.

12:47 p.m.

In the Top 8 Oscar Races, What Are the Newest Voters Choosing?

Academy members who were asked to join over a two-year diversity push weigh in on the acting races and four more big categories.

12:43 p.m.

The Walking Dead Had Its Lowest-Rated Midseason Premiere Ever

There was a 25 percent drop-off.

12:01 p.m.

Nick Kroll and John Mulaney Are Cool, Chill, Laid-Back, Relaxed L.A. Bros Now

Less Oh, Hello more Oh, Hey, Man.

12:00 p.m.

What Pete Wentz Can’t Live Without

“I’m like, ‘Do I make my kids do the thing?’ And every chapter of Agassi’s book says, ‘I hate my dad for making me play.’”

12:00 p.m.

Oscars Cheat Sheet: What to Watch For at This Year’s Ceremony

Fun facts, stats, and trivia about the Academy Awards’ biggest categories.

11:59 a.m.

The Bachelor Recap: I Love That and I Love You

Just tell us what Arie did and free us from this prison.

11:18 a.m.

Every Poignantly Weird Question Reggie Watts Has Asked Guests on Late Late Show

“When you think about the Greeks and how they used geometry in their architecture, do you ever think that they might’ve gotten it wrong a little bit?”