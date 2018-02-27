Latest News from Vulture

2 mins ago

Nick Kroll and John Mulaney Are Cool, Chill, Laid-Back, Relaxed L.A. Bros Now

Less Oh, Hello more Oh, Hey, Man.

3 mins ago

Oscars Cheat Sheet: What to Watch For at This Year’s Ceremony

Fun facts, stats, and trivia about the Academy Awards’ biggest categories.

3 mins ago

The Bachelor Recap: I Love That and I Love You

Just tell us what Arie did and free us from this prison.

11:18 a.m.

Every Poignantly Weird Question Reggie Watts Has Asked Guests on Late Late Show

“When you think about the Greeks and how they used geometry in their architecture, do you ever think that they might’ve gotten it wrong a little bit?”

11:11 a.m.

See the New Red-Band Trailer for The Death of Stalin

The comedy that’s so funny, it’s banned in Russia.

10:54 a.m.

What’s Leaving Showtime: March 2018

Don’t miss your chance to see David Lynch’s oft-overlooked The Straight Story.

10:16 a.m.

Barbra Streisand Wanted to Direct Hidden Figures

“They gave it to the man who wrote the script, and he did a good job. I wish I had directed it.”

10:06 a.m.

Uma Thurman Can’t Wait for Harvey Weinstein to Get Due Process

Thurman alleged that Weinstein attacked her multiple times, and covered up a crash on the set of Kill Bill.

9:49 a.m.

What Michael B. Jordan Thinks of His Death Scene on The Wire

“My mom gets extremely emotional, and this was kind of too much. I didn’t want her to see it.”

9:40 a.m.

J.Law Calls Weinstein Huge ‘Ass Boil,’ Which Is Polite, When You Think About It

Weinstein’s attorneys just had to drag her into his defense.

9:24 a.m.

Late Night’s Amber Ruffin Has the Only Olympics Recap You Need

Whaaaaat would we do without her?

9:20 a.m.

Clarkson Sings Google-Translated Songs So Well You’ll Think They Make Sense

Nobody in the world is better at belting gibberish.

8:11 a.m.

Vanderpump Rules Recap: Getting Robbed

How messed up is it that Rob won’t dump Scheana?

8:00 a.m.

Foxtrot Is a Punishing Drama That Toes the Line of Black Comedy

Israeli director Samuel Maoz’s alternately acclaimed and reviled film is thick with grief, confusion, and metaphor.

1:29 a.m.

Late Night Grapples With Parkland, Trump, and Arming the Nation’s Teachers

First of all, never go after a teenager on social media. We all saw what happened to Marco Rubio.

Yesterday at 11:43 p.m.

Scandal’s Bellamy Young Says Ryan Seacrest Shouldn’t Host Oscars Red Carpet

“I think this is the time to step aside and let someone of equal talent that is beyond reproach to be in charge.”

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

UnREAL Season Premiere Recap: I Don’t Think She’s Got It Anymore

Welcome back to this rosy-hued funhouse mirror of reality TV.

Yesterday at 10:47 p.m.

Stacey Dash Files to Run for Congress in California

The Clueless star registered in California’s 44th District, currently repped by Democratic congresswoman Nanette Barragán.

Yesterday at 9:57 p.m.

The Alienist Recap: The Sting

Romance! Terror! Teddy Roosevelt! This episode has something for everyone.

Yesterday at 9:33 p.m.

YouTube Reportedly Resumes Running Ads on Logan Paul’s Channel

Earlier this month YouTube suspended Paul’s ability to run advertisements due to a pattern of “unsuitable” behavior.