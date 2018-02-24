Photo: AFP Contributor/AFP/Getty Images

If somebody randomly asks you what curling and The Sopranos have in common, we’re pleased to say you no longer have to gulp and respond with “snazzy tracksuits for men!” That’s because the men’s curling team from America, considered underdogs in this Winter Olympics, ended up winning gold in their final against Sweden this weekend — in a truly exhilarating final that included wild moments like this.

AND THAT'S HOW IT'S DONE!@TeamShuster doubles their score on one throw in End 8! 😱 https://t.co/crSmtNeRXW pic.twitter.com/D6s4z1cMAl — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 24, 2018

But perhaps even better, the gents — Joe Polo, John Landsteiner, Matt Hamilton, Tyler George, and John Shuster — chose to celebrate their win on national television, belting out Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’” in an impromptu karaoke setting. And it is wonderful.

And you don’t even have to worry about any of them getting potentially murdered in a diner!