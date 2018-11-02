Victoria Beckham Denies the Spice Girls Are Going on Tour

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

People of the world, forget what you might have heard about the Spice Girls reuniting to bring their music to a city near you. According to Victoria Beckham, the former girl-group isn’t planning on getting on a magical double-decker bus to hit the road again anytime soon. Ahead of the New York Fashion Week premiere of her fall/winter 2018 collection, the pop star turned fashion designer told Vogue, “I’m not going on tour. The girls aren’t going on tour.”

Beckham and the other four Spice Girls recently got together for a meeting, and pictures from the gathering got the rumor mill going. Though the tour might be off the table — at least for now — Beckham did confirm that they are in talks to do something with the group’s ’90s girl-power brand. “There’s something so strong in the message of what the Spice Girls stood for,” Beckham told Vogue. “What is that in the future? What does that look like? We were just bouncing ideas around. Brainstorming.”