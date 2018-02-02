Latest News from Vulture

6:03 p.m.

Adam Venit Denies ‘Each and Every’ Assault Allegation Made by Terry Crews

The WME agent says his conduct was not sexual.

4:56 p.m.

2 Dope Queens Is a Terrific Newcomer to Late-Night TV

Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson’s HBO comedy series is like their podcast, just a little fancier.

3:06 p.m.

The Modern Love Team Picks Their 9 Favorite Podcast Episodes

Featuring stories read by Colin Farrell, Ruth Negga, Michael Shannon, and more.

2:58 p.m.

How 2 Dope Queens’ Phoebe Robinson Turned a Podcast Into an HBO Special

“For HBO, I can’t come up in sweatpants. Harriet Tubman would be like, ‘I did not die for this.’”

2:26 p.m.

Update: Rose McGowan Argues With Trans Woman at Book Event; Cancels Appearances

“Do not put your labels on me. I don’t come from your planet. Leave me alone.”

2:02 p.m.

Will Zadie Smith Ever Feel Free?

Her new collection of essays brings to an end a 15-year psychodrama period for her writing.

2:00 p.m.

Every Super Bowl Halftime Show Since 1993, Ranked From Worst to Best

Who had the absolute greatest Super Bowl halftime show?

1:42 p.m.

Broadway’s Donna Summer Musical Casts Its Three Donnas

Meet “Diva Donna,” “Disco Donna,” and “Duckling Donna.”

1:15 p.m.

People of the World, the Spice Girls Had a Reunion Today

“Love my girls!!!”

1:14 p.m.

Dirty Money Is a Portrait of Capitalism Without Remorse

This Netflix documentary series is illuminating, entertaining, and it will definitely piss you off.

1:05 p.m.

Lena Waithe on Aziz Ansari Misconduct Claim: ‘It’s Not Always Black-and-White’

“There are no sides, really, in some of these scenarios.”

1:01 p.m.

Rich Brian Wants to Do Everything

The Jakarta rapper and producer discusses his album Amen, The Raid films, working with Pharrell, the time his dad had a Molotov cocktail, and more.

1:00 p.m.

How Mike Schur and Damon Lindelof’s Unlikely Bromance Shaped The Good Place

“I wrote an email to my agent and said, ‘I would like you to set me up on a playdate with Damon Lindelof.’”

12:58 p.m.

How to Get Away With Murder Recap: Mommy Issues

Sacrebleu! What does Laurel’s mom have to do with Wes?

12:23 p.m.

Altered Carbon Is an Over-Stacked Cyberpunk Mess

Netflix’s ambitious sci-fi series should be provocative, but it’s mostly just a slog.

12:00 p.m.

A Fantastic Woman Is an Agonizing Tale of Grief and Otherness

The Chilean awards contender is a little too chilly for its own good.

11:34 a.m.

Here’s How You Can Stream the 2018 Super Bowl Live

Who needs traditional TV in 2018?

11:28 a.m.

Justin Timberlake Sounds Bored on Man of the Woods

There’s no disguising that this is a body of songs about gleeful adulting on a Montana resort.

10:52 a.m.

One Day at a Time’s Justina Machado and Isabella Gomez on That Emotional Finale

“It was so painful! I cried so much!”

10:46 a.m.

Bill & Ted Star Alex Winter Says He Was Sexually Abused As a Child Actor

Winter thought he would never tell his story until many in Hollywood started coming forward with their own.